Marjorie E. Tarner

Marjorie E. "Margie" Tarner, 81, formerly of Newville and Walnut Bottom, departed this life on the afternoon of Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Cumberland Crossings, Carlisle. She was born on July 29, 1938, in Newville, the daughter of the late Sarah (McElwee) Franklin. Marjorie worked as a laborer at the former Carlisle Tire and Wheel Co., for many years and was once a member of the Carlisle Church of Christ. She enjoyed hosting family meals and picnics, flower arranging, visiting casinos and the beach, and listening to Engelbert Humperdink. She is survived by one brother, Harry Franklin of Boiling Springs, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews In addition to her mother, Marjorie was preceded in death by one brother, Roy Franklin. Her graveside funeral service will be private, held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in the Newville Cemetery. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association. The Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., has been entrusted with her funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.