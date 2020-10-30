Marjorie C. Greegor, 96, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle.

She was born February 8, 1924 in Carlisle to the late Charles W. and Esther E. (Farner) Croman and was the widow of Paul N. Greegor.

Marjorie was a 1942 graduate of Carlisle High School. She served as the treasurer of her graduating class for 19 years after graduation. Marjorie was a lifelong member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. She worked as a bookkeeper, for both C.H. Masland and Sons for 15 years and Zeigler's Storage and Transfer Inc. for 11 years.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Catharine Basehore of Mechanicsburg; one nephew, Barry (wife Deborah) Bittinger of Carlisle; three nieces, Wendy Hoffman of Carlisle, Sandra (husband Ed) Guido of Mechanicsburg, and Dawna (husband Ed) Trump of Mechanicsburg.

Due to Covid, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marjorie to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 West Louther Street Carlisle, PA 17013 or to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

