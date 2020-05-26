Marjorie C. Bullock

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie Campbell Bullock (Marge), age 92, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 at the Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community.

She was born on September 14, 1927 in Edinboro, PA and was the daughter of the late Earl Phelps and May Padden Campbell.

In 1953, Marge married the love of her life, Col. (Ret.) Richard S. Bullock. A dedicated spouse and mother, Marge was particularly proud of her service in support groups for military families and wives. Marge also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading, gardening, decorating her treasured home, and lunching with her friends.

She is survived by a son, Ike (wife Jobil) Bullock of Virginia Beach; daughter Jennifer (late husband Patrick) Dieter of Mt. Holly Springs; granddaughter Marjorie Dieter and grandsons Austin Dieter and Rich (wife Laura) and Charles Bullock; and great-grandchildren, Cloey Mulligan and Nick Bullock. She is also survived by her only brother Church (wife Carol) Campbell.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Crossings Nursing Scholarship Fund, 1 Longsdorf Way, Carlisle PA 17015. Marge will be interred next to her late husband Richard in the Westminster Cemetery, with services at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory. To sign the guest book and read the full obituary, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Bullock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.