Marjorie B. "Marge" Dutrey, 92, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle.

She was born November 10, 1928 in Carlisle to the late Ralph Mayberry Barrett and Georgia Rebecca (Brubaker) Barrett. Marge was the widow of Richard W. Dutrey who passed on January 19, 2014.

She was a graduate of Carlisle High School in the class of 1946. Marjorie was the owner / operator of Dutreys Tudor Room in Downtown Carlisle. She enjoyed spending her free time playing tennis, working out, swimming, skiing, riding bicycle, cooking, and playing bridge. Marge was a kind, loving, generous person who will be missed by many who knew and loved her. Her happiest moments were the time she spent with her family.

Marge is survived by one son, John (wife Lynne) Dutrey of Carlisle; one daughter, Mary Anne Thewlis of Carlisle; five grandchildren, Eric (wife Kristin) Lybrand of Carlisle, Carl Lybrand of Carlisle, Andrea (husband Joey) Dutrey McCloskey of Mt. Holly Springs, Michael (wife Sara) Dutrey of Carlisle, and Robert (wife Allison) Dutrey of Carlisle; and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Marge was preceded in death by her brother, Richard "Steamy" Barrett.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Westminster Cemetery.