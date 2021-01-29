Marjorie Ann Corbett, age 74 wife of the late Russell B. Corbett, Jr., passed away January 28, 2021 at Forest Park Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. Born September 4, 1946 in Carlisle, daughter of the late Merle K. Nace and Shirley Nestor.

Marjorie is survived by her son Kenneth Wise and his wife Lena of Port St. Lucie, FL and brother Chester Nace and his wife Helen of Carlisle. She was preceded in death by sons Vincent Wise and Wayne Losh, Sr.

Private burial to take place at Westminster Cemetery in Carlisle at the convenience of the family.

