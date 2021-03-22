Marjorie A. McNamara

Marjorie A. (Fadden) McNamara passed away Thursday, March 18 surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on November 6, 1927, she was raised in Tobyhanna, PA; graduated from Mansfield State College and Hahnemann Hospital School for Nurses in Philadelphia. She worked as a registered nurse in at the former Seidle Memorial Hospital, Cumberland County Nursing Home and Messiah Village, working well into her 70's.

Marjorie, was an independent spirit who loved her family and friends dearly and was always up for a new adventure and to have a good time. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Mechanicsburg and the Mechanicsburg Women's Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene F. McNamara. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Ken Saupp, her son and daughter- in-law, Kerwin and Kathy McNamara, and her daughter, Connie McNamara Jeffrey. She was the proud grandmother of : Denise Harman and Magdalene, Greer and Evie Jeffrey and great grandmother to Hunter and Chase Harman, Wallace Isley and Henley Gorman.

A viewing will be held at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25 at Malpezzi Funeral Home in Mechanicsburg. Services will be private.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.