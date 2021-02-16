Marisa "Mitzy" Laureen Hoopert, 58, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 in the UPMC West Shore. She was born in Carlisle on May 17, 1962 to the late Mark and Esther (Shaffer) Hoopert.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. A viewing will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and one hour before the service on Saturday. Burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. to defray funeral costs. Everyone is asked to please wear purple in remembrance of Mitzy. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.