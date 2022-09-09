Marion Stouffer

Marion G. Stouffer

August 21, 1930- August 31, 2022

Marion G. Stouffer, formerly of Millheim, passed away August 31, 2022 in NC. Born August 21, 1930 in Trenton, NJ, Marion was a daughter of the late Guy and Ruth "Watson" Barnhart. On March 27, 1948, Marion married George R. "Dick" Stouffer who preceded her in death. Marion was raised in the Carlisle, PA area and then became a longtime resident of Millheim. She eventually returned to Carlisle before moving to North Carolina where she resided until her death.

Marion is survived by two children, Larry Stouffer (June) and LuAnn Benz (James); six grandchildren, Jesse Stouffer (Kim), Seth Stouffer (Chanon), Kristin Creeger (Michael), Megan Gilbert (Dustin), Andrew Benz (Jackie) and Chelsea Johnson (Adam); sixteen great grandchildren, Madison Surovec, Gabriel Creeger, Emma Stouffer, Eliana Creeger, Hannah Stouffer, Alex Surovec, Isaiah Creeger, Abigael Creeger, Joseph Creeger, Levi Johnson, Daniel Creeger, Samuel Creeger, Wyatt Johnson, Luke Creeger, Peyton Gilbert, Baby boy Gilbert due in March 2023. Also surviving are three siblings, Jack Barnhart (Linda), Roberta Bitner (Wim-deceased) and Ethel Lehman (Rusty-deceased) along with four legged friend Alfred Benz.

In addition to her husband Dick, Marion was preceded by one son, Terry L. Stouffer and six siblings, Harold "Bud" Barnhart (Eleanor), June Hammond (Tom), Irene Dunn (Rene), Mary Elenor "Hon" Sweger, Don Barnhart and Lee Barnhart (Linda)

Marion's wishes were to be cremated and to have a Celebration of Life ceremony in Millheim. Family and friends will be received at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The Celebration of Life service will follow with Pastor Becky Horn officiating. Marion will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery with her husband George and son Terry, during a private family service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Marion may be given to Four Seasons Hospice, Elizabeth House, 581 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.