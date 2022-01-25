Marion Fennell (nee Byrnes) was born in New York City on January 24, 1937. She died on January 14, 2022 in San Diego California.

Marion was the first of five children. She lived her first two decades in The Bronx. While in high school, she met her future husband, Daniel Patrick Fennell. Marion and Daniel Fennell married in 1958. In 1959, their first son, Michael Daniel Fennell was born. In 1966, their second son, John Patrick Fennell, was born.

In 1968 Marion and her family moved to Carlisle Pennsylvania. They built a home at 712 Yorkshire Drive, where she resided until 2019. They attended Saint Patrick’s church.

Marion was widowed when Daniel died suddenly of a brain aneurysm in spring of 1975. She raised her sons, John and Michael while studying English at HAAC. After graduation, Marion worked for Pennsylvania Barr Association and retired in 2000. Marion was an active member of the Bosler Library Book Club and of the Carlisle Garden Club.

Marion moved to San Diego, California, in 2019 to be close to her sons John and Michael.

A memorial service will be held in Carlisle, PA in May. For additional information, please contact the Fennell family at fennell.carlisle@gmail.com

Donations

Instead of sending flowers, please make a memorial//honor donation to Bosler Library: https://www.cumberlandcountylibraries.org//BOS_MemorialHonor_Donation