LTC (Ret) Marion A. Sacawa, Air Force Reserve, 86, of Carlisle, died on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She was born on April 9, 1934 in Sussex, NJ and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Sophia (Tarasek) Sacawa Bialko.

Marion entered nurses training at Newark City Hospital where she earned her RN. Returning to Newark, she attended Jersey City State College to earn her B.A. in Health Education. Along the way she joined the Air Force Reserve where she served for 21 years. She retired from AFR as a Lt. Col. Marion retired after 25 years with the State of NJ serving as Regional Nurse. Marion had been a volunteered at the American Legion and with Deborah Hospital Foundation for over 20 years. Marion was a worldwide traveler.

She is survived by one brother John Sacawa of Sebastion, FL and numerous nieces and nephews. Marion was preceded in death by brothers, Walter and Joseph Sacawa and one sister Florence Oko.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 followed funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St, Carlisle with The Rev. Melissa Wilcox officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. To send condolences, please visit www.Since1853.com.