Marilyn W. Gump

July 23, 1935- January 20, 2023

Marilyn W. Gump, age 87, passed away at her home in Carlisle, PA on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born in Albany, NY on July 23, 1935, to the late Paul and Hilda (Smith) Williams.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 69 years Herbert J. Gump whom she married on October 17, 1953. She is also survived by her daughter Robin G. Trueax and her companion Fred Wendekier of Carlisle; granddaughter Brett L. Trueax and her companion Mike Smith; grandson Tanner B. Trueax and great grandchildren Kayla, Ace, and Jackson.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

