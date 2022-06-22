Marilyn Irene "Jill" (Vause) Faith

January 05, 1927- June 16, 2022

Marilyn Irene "Jill" (Vause) Faith passed away Thursday June 16 at Cumberland Crossings retirement community in Carlisle PA.

Born January 5, 1927, in Rockford Illinois to the late Maurice Vause and Irene Lamb Vause, she and her three brothers grew up in Rockford. Following a long and interrupted courtship, she married her high school sweetheart, Jack, in December 1947, shortly after he graduated from West Point in June.

They shared a long, loving, happy married life, the first 35 years in a proud and successful career in the US Army, raising two sons and a daughter through 22 relocations with new homes, neighbors, and schools. Jill made lasting friends easily, and was universally loved and admired as the "go to" mother figure for the younger wives.

After retirement from the US Army in 1982, they retired in Carlisle PA and Jill finally slowed down and began enjoying leisure activities in the area: reading, bridge, puzzles, and good friends. Together, they built their dream house, where they remained until moving to Cumberland Crossings in 2012, where Jill quickly became involved in her new community, serving on the residents' board and other volunteer activities.

She is survived by one son, John Collin (wife Sharon) Faith of Arlington, VA; one daughter, Teri (husband Craig) Jung of South Lake, TX; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Vause of Mesa, AZ and Mary Liz Vause of Griffin, GA; four grandchildren; four step grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Jill was preceded in death by one son, Michael Faith; and three brothers, Maurice "Jack" Vause, David Vause, and Thomas Vause.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A private interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 170313.

In lieu of flowers, Jill has asked that memorial contributions be made to Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community, 1 Longsdorf Way Carlisle, PA 17015.

