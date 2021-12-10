Marilyn E. Catherman

Our dearest mother and wife, Marilyn Elizabeth Catherman, passed away peacefully, with her family surrounding her, on December 7, 2021. Marilyn was born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on March 7, 1945. She is survived by her devoted husband of 34 years, Jay Catherman; her daughters, Lori Lehman and her husband Curtis Ziegler of Camp Hill, and Shelley (Lehman) Ressler and her husband Mike of York Haven; and 2 beloved grandchildren, Ryan Ressler and Zachary Ziegler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nellie Eshelman; a sister, Delores; her former husbands, Joseph Lehman (father of her daughters) and Lamar "Butch" Law. Family will celebrate Marilyn's life in a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity close to your heart and that you hug your loved ones extra hard. Tomorrow is never a guarantee. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com