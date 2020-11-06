Marie F. Young

At the age of 97, Marie Peiper Barrick Young ascended up the Heavenly staircase with her escort of angels on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Marie was born to Jessie R. and Mary Ellen Stum Peiper, in Carlisle, on Tuesday, September 4, 1923. She has been a resident of Elmcroft of Shippensburg since August 2019.

Marie was met at the Heavenly gates by her parents; sister, Loretta Peiper Grazar; 1st husband and father of her children, Oscar R. Barrick, Sr.; sons-in-law, Charles Conover and Floyd Darhower; and her 2nd husband, Guy W. Young.

She is survived by her children, Oscar R. "Rick" Barrick, Jr. (Teresa) of Newburg, Bonnie Peiper Conover Stover (William) of Fairborn, OH, and Joyce Barrick Darhower (Bernard) of Carlisle; four grandsons, Michael Conover of Beaver Creek, OH, Shaun Conover of Lexington, KY, Scott Darhower of Tampa, FL, and Kurt Darhower of Philadelphia; one granddaughter, Stacey Barrick Diehl of Newville; one great-grandson, Tanner Conover of Beaver Creek, OH; six nieces and nephews, Bonnie Wood, Colleen McLaughlin, Connie Danner, Donna Russell, Sandy Lagone, and Paul Grazar; and her step family.