Marie E. (Black) Gromack

Marie's final statement, in her own word's. - I am the daughter of James Albert Black(1907-1977) and Mildred Pauline Foose (Black) Collins(1912-2004). - I have lived most of my life here, in the Carlisle, Pa. area. - i attended Carlisle School's, 1st through 6th grade's. - I did live in Stoughstown and attended Shippensburg school's for 7th through 10th grade's. - I attended Carlisle school's for 11th and 12th grade's and graduated from Carlisle high school in 1953. - I have regularly attended church and Sunday school from the age of 4 and my belief in God has been a strength in my life. - My favorite Bible verse is, Isaiah 41:10; Don't be afraid, because I am with you. Don't be intimidated, I am your God. I will strengthen you. I will help you. I will support you with my victorious right hand. - My favorite gospel hymn is; The Old Rugged Cross. My grandmother, Jenny (Lentz) Foose used to sing this hymn to me and it holds so much heart felt meaning's to me. - My first job was in our general store and service station in Stoughstown, where I helped in the store and pumped gas. - I worked as a waitress at Howard Johnson's Restaurant along the Pennsylvania Turnpike at Plainfield, Pa, from1951 to 1955. Where I met my future husband. - I was married on March 17, 1955 to Anthony Gromack (1932-1986). - I then went to work from 1955 through 1992 as a telephone operator at The United Telephone Company in Carlisle, Pa. and Chambersburg, Pa.