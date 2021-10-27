Marie A. Minter, 85, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born January 25, 1936, in Carlisle to the late Harvey and Ruth Nickey.

She worked many years as a customer service representative for Sprint before retiring to Florida. Marie enjoyed the beach, NASCAR and going out every morning for coffee with her friends. She loved country music and went every Friday night to listen to the music of her favorite local country musician Will Yancy.

Marie is survived by her daughter Ann L. Santai and her husband David of Dillsburg; sister Pauline Fickes of Newville; brother Harvey Nickey, Jr. of WV; grandchildren Heather Slusser, Brian Deihl and Scott Deihl. Also survived by great grandson Alex Thompson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.