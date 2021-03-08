Marianne Poellot Cowling

She was a 1963 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, a 1976 graduate of Duquesne University, and a 1977 graduate of Shippensburg University. Marianne was the former Director of Publications at the Strategic Studies Institute of the U.S, Army War College, Carlisle, and worked there from 1973 to her retirement in 2009. For the past 10 years, Marianne was accompanied on life's journey by her faithful and caring partner, Hugh.

Marianne always cherished family and it was a constant focus of her life. Marianne was a very proud Mom, Grandmama, Sister and Aunt.

Friends were always exceptionally important to Marianne and the strength and devotion of her friendships was remarkable. Her pleasant optimism was infectious, and why everyone thoroughly enjoyed her company and presence.

The faith instilled in Marianne from her youth and developed over 12 years of Catholic school and 4 years at Duquesne sustained her through numerous challenges. This spirituality continued to provide peace and comfort to Marianne on her final journey. She was a long-time member of St. Patrick Church, Carlisle.