Marianne Henderson

January 14, 1928- October 20, 2022

The family of Marianne Henderson, néé Gross, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, mourn her death, which occurred on October 20, 2022, and celebrate her creative, generous, and loving life.

Marianne was a woman ahead of her time. She attended Dickinson College, graduating as a medical technologist in 1950 specializing in hematology. She married the love of her life, John A. Henderson, former Superintendent of Schools in Blairsville, PA and at Susquenita School District, where they made their final home in Duncannon. An active member of Duncannon's community, she baked apple dumplings for school board meetings, wrote letters to the editor, acted and sang in community and barbershop musical shows, created outstanding works of art in many different media, and most important of all to her and John, raised four daughters.

Marianne's four daughters, Betsy Riter, Brenda Malek, Sally Ohanesian, and Amy Schell benefited from her remarkably modern view of women. Women could be and do anything, which is how all were raised. Both Marianne and John were huge supporters of their girls. They adored their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will live on in their memories and stories to future generations. Marianne was also a supporter and caregiver of her extended family, which included her community and the beloved people of her church. Marianne's generosity was evident, but anonymity was her standard. Her friends from Christ Lutheran Church in Duncannon reveled in her outgoing and supportive personality. She hosted dinner parties for those friends at her home, cooking and entertaining until her death at age 94.

Please join the family in celebrating the life of Marianne Henderson at Christ Lutheran Church, 115 Church Street in Duncannon on Monday, October 31, 2022. A viewing will begin at 10:30 A.M. followed by her church service at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Jennifer Toburen, officiating. In lieu of flowers, Marianne wanted memorial contributions to either Christ Lutheran Church in Duncannon, or the Duncannon EMS. Those wishing to share memories or condolences are invited to visit www.RonSmithFuneralHome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home, Duncannon.