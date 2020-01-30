Marian Teresa Gouse, 89, of Fort Myers Beach, FL, passed away January 29, 2020. She was born June 25, 1930 in Belleville, NJ to the late Frank P. and Josephine I. (Petrillo) Maffia. Marian was the widow of John H. Gouse, who passed away April 20, 2001.

Marian was a graduate of Carlisle High School, Class of 1947. For 30 years, she owned, with her husband, Gouse's Fine Furniture Store in Mechanicsburg and then moved to Florida, opened another Gouse's store in Bonita Springs and worked devoutly for 32 years alongside her son, Tedd, who is currently operating the business.

Surviving are her children, Vicki L. Chestnut and husband (Dean) of Newville, PA and Warren T. Gouse (Tedd); 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Marian was preceded in death by her son, John H. Gouse Jr. and sister, Frances Ilaria.

Services will be held on Sunday, February, 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Brian Salzmann presiding. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Healthcare, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.

