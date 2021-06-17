Marian E. Royer, age 89, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Spiritrust Lutheran, The Villages in Gettysburg. Born August 9, 1931, in York, Marion was the daughter of the late Howard and Julia (Wolfe) Null. She was raised by Laura Stagemyer and Ethel Henchelroth of York, PA. As a young adult, she blossomed as an amateur stage actress and lover of the arts. She loved trips to New York City and Broadway shows. She was an accomplished self-taught painter and voracious reader of mystery novels. She made friends throughout life, and cherished visits from her nieces, nephew and their families through the years. Marian is survived by her son Christopher and his wife Elaine of Mechanicsburg, her daughter Robin Chandler and son-in-law George Chandler of Germantown, Tennessee, and her grandchildren, Luke, Elizabeth and Katherine. Memorial services will be held at 11am on Saturday June 26, 2021 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 626 Williams Grove Road, Mechanicsburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant House, 5 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10001 www.covenanthouse.org.