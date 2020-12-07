Marian E. Kulp, age 94 of Newville, PA died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on June 3, 1926 in Lionville, PA (Chester Co.) to the late Russell M. and Marion Elsie Harrison Allison and was the widow Luther R. Kulp Jr. who passed on November 29, 2017.

Marian was a homemaker who raised with her husband their seven children. She was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Plainfield and was a former member of the West Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Marian enjoyed cross stitching and making felt ornaments for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her three sons, R. Brian Kulp (Debra), Newville, Russell C. Kulp, Luther J. Kulp (Linda), both of Carlisle, three daughters, J. Yvonne Carper (William), Hudson, WI, Patricia A. Richwine (Gerald), Newville, M. Ellen Yohn (Michael), Carlisle and daughter in law, Trina Kulp of Carlisle. Her loving twenty grandchildren and twenty-Five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son David Allison Kulp.

Private Graveside services will be held at the convenience of her family in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Newville, PA. There will not be a viewing or visitation.