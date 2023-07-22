Marian Beth "Boots" Souder

March 7, 1945 - July 16, 2023

MECHANICSBURG - Marian Beth "Boots" Souder, 78, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away July 16, 2023 at the West Shore Hospital, following a courageous battle with a long illness. She was born in York, PA, to the late Isabel (McArthur) and The Rev. Duncan K. McPherson.

She was the wife of G. Lee Souder. She graduated from Mechanicsburg High School. She went on to graduate from Temple University, with an Associate's Degree in Dental Hygiene.

She was employed by several local dental offices during her career as a Dental Hygienist.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, yard sales, "Friends-Giving", Benefit Auctions and traveling. She was an honorary chapter member of the FFA and served a decade on the Advisory Board with Cumberland Valley High School.

Marian's survivors include her daughter, Megan Souder and her partner Jason of Mt. Holly Springs; her son, Andrew Souder, and his partner Candace of Carlisle; granddaughter, Caylynn Beth; two sisters: Kathleen McPherson and Marcia Shaffer. As well as many nieces and nephews.

Her family and friends all loved and respected Marian as a strong Christian woman. She was an independent woman who loved her family and friends. The quality of her character and the joy with which she lived her life were her greatest gifts to the people she loved.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg with visitation held from 9:30 AM until the time of services. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marian's honor to New Kingstown Fire Department, 277 N. Locust Point Road, New Kingstown, PA 17072 or a charity of your choosing.

