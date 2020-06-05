Maria Ann (Fassio) Krajeski

Maria Ann (Fassio) Krajeski

Maria, 66, of Dillsburg, died Tuesday. Maria's survivors include her husband, Michael; and her two children, Lisa and Stephen. You may remember Maria from PHEAA or Cumberland Valley High School.

Join Maria's family for her open house gathering of family and friends at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Buhrig's Gathering Place, (717) 766-3421. Read Maria's full obituary, view her memorial video, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign her official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.

