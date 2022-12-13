Mari Mayhan Kane of Carlisle, PA, (formerly Bel Air, MD) passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle after a brief illness. A reception in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 14, from 2-4 at 135 Strayer Drive, Carlisle PA, for friends, family, and neighbors. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To read full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.