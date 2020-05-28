Margy Ann Brymesser, 83, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Church of God Home, Carlisle. She was born on December 24, 1936 in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late William Woodrow Stone and Evelyn (Shearer) Stone. She was the widow of Robert B. Brymesser who passed away on March 11, 2014. Margy graduated from Carlisle High School. Margy retired from the State of PA as a Title Clerk with the House of Representatives with more than 30 years of faithful service. She attended The Meeting House Church, Carlisle. She is survived by one daughter Tammy (Jason) Bear of Carlisle, one daughter in law Marcy Brymesser of Mechanicsburg, two grandsons Dalton Bear and Nathan Brymesser, brother in law Harold Martin, sister in law Marguerite Stone and her beloved Bichon, Zoey. Margy was preceded in death by one son William W. "Willie" Brymesser who passed away on Jan. 29, 2020, two sisters Peggy Martin and Debra Johnson and one brother Woodrow Stone. A viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 followed by funeral services at 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Charles Fitzpatrick officiating. Burial will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To send condolences visit www.Since1853.com.