Margie H. Murray, 86, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 in the UPMC Community General, Harrisburg. She was born January 28, 1935 in Gardners to the late Charles and Helen (Riley) Hamilton and was the widow of Paul V. Murray.

Margie worked for Lehman's Carpet and Arnold's Supermarket, both in Mt. Holly Springs. She was a member of St. Patrick Church, Carlisle and had a passion for sewing which many locals will miss. The family had a summer camp in Delaware where they enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and riding around on their boat.

Surviving are her children, Perry Murray of Carlisle, Thomas Murray of Mt. Holly Springs, Linda Walke (Ted) of Harrisburg, Christine Lander (Dale) of Newville, and Nancy Witter of Carlisle; 7 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Margie was preceded in death by siblings, Ruth Reichert, Nellie Reynolds, Pearl Arnsberger and Sonny Hamilton and son-in-law, Chuck Witter.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to her church or Citizen's Fire Co. No. 1, 100 Chestnut St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com.