Margaret W. "Peg" Owen

Peg was a 1956 graduate of Chambersburg High School. She was hired by the Carlisle YMCA in 1968 as their first female employee. Peg was employed by the Carlisle YMCA for 51 years as a lifeguard, swim coach, and fitness instructor before her eventual retirement. She used to say that she loved what she did so she never looked at it as work because it was like getting paid to play. For more details on Peg's involvement with the Carlisle YMCA please visit https://carlislefamilyymca.org/blog/article/remember to read the full article. Peg was involved with the Red Cross swim program and served as the head swim coach for the Carlisle Industrial Swim Team for many years. She was also involved in organizing many running events to raise money for charitable causes. Peg was a very active and involved member of First Presbyterian Church.