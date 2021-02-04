Margaret W. "Peg" Owen, 83, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 while surrounded by her loving family at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle.
She was born August 31, 1937 in Bedford to the late Walter and Helen (Eyler) Wolford and was the widow of John B. "Jack" Owen, Jr. to whom she had been married for 57 years.
Peg was a 1956 graduate of Chambersburg High School. She was hired by the Carlisle YMCA in 1968 as their first female employee. Peg was employed by the Carlisle YMCA for 51 years as a lifeguard, swim coach, and fitness instructor before her eventual retirement. She used to say that she loved what she did so she never looked at it as work because it was like getting paid to play. For more details on Peg's involvement with the Carlisle YMCA please visit https://carlislefamilyymca.org/blog/article/remember to read the full article. Peg was involved with the Red Cross swim program and served as the head swim coach for the Carlisle Industrial Swim Team for many years. She was also involved in organizing many running events to raise money for charitable causes. Peg was a very active and involved member of First Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by two sons, John B. "Skip" (wife Tammy) Owen III of Carlisle and Tony Q. Owen of Gardners; two grandchildren, April M. (husband Justin) Brymesser of Gardners and Michael D. (wife Jill) Owen of Carlisle; seven great-grandchildren, Mady, Abi, Liam, Logen, and Eleya Brymesser and Carter and Caden Owen. In addition to her parents and her husband, Peg was preceded in death by three siblings, Jolene, Ronald, and Robert.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. The service can be viewed by visiting www.youtube.com and searching for Owen Service Hoffman on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. or later.
