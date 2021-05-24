Margaret W. "Margie" George, 95, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Carlisle United Methodist Church, 333 S. Spring Garden St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Interment will follow at Westminster Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00PM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013 and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church.

As mandated by Governor Wolf, maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

