Margaret “Peggy” J. (Fickel) Coe, Naumann

Margaret “Peggy” J. Naumann, formerly of Richfield, PA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle, PA. Peggy was born on March 1, 1931 in Carlisle to the late Dr. Creedin and Vessie (Jeffries) Fickel. She was one of three children; she graduated from Carlisle High School in 1949. She was the widow of the late Albert Coe, to whom she was married to for 7 years and the late Charles W. Naumann, to whom she was married to for 58 years.

Peggy’s faith in God was very important to her and was the guiding force in her life. A member of the Liverpool Bible Baptist Church, she dearly loved her church family. Peggy worked as a Librarian at the Juniata County Library in Mifflintown and also at the former Juniata County Mennonite School. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, boating, and horses in her most active period of her life. Peggy was an avid fan of Penn State and the Pittsburgh Steelers.