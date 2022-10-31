Margaret Myers

December 14, 1936- October 24, 2022

Margaret Myers, a 46-year resident of Carlisle, passed away at the Carolina Gardens Assisted Living Center in Rock Hill, SC on October 24, at the age of 85.

She is survived by her children, Anthony Myers of Rock Hill, SC, Jim and Sandi Myers of Tampa, FL, Patrick and Katherine Myers of Biloxi, MS, David Myers of Carlisle, PA, Stephen and Brenda Myers of Hudson, FL, John Myers of Pittsburgh, PA and Tom and Adrienne Myers of Gulf Shores, AL. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, grandsons, and granddaughters. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Ruth Contreras and Federico Sanchez, her husband James Myers, her third son Vincent Myers, her brother Richard Sanchez, her sister Anita Young and her granddaughter, Kate Myers.

Margaret was a lovely woman who had a deep love for the church, she was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church for nearly 30 years, she loved old western movies, gardening, crocheting, her Mexican music collection, but most of all, she adored her family and especially her eight boys. She was a kind-hearted person who never met a stranger, and she was well-loved throughout the community. She worked for over twenty years at the Belco Community Credit Union and would often work at the fairgrounds during Car Shows and other events that were hosted there. She loved to work at the Car Shows and did so for many years.

Margaret was born in Kansas City, Kansas and in 1956, she enlisted in the Women's Army Corp. After Basic Training she was stationed at Ft. Lee, Virginia, serving as a clerk/typist. While there, she met and later married James Myers. They built their lives together and were married for 61 years when he passed away in July of 2018. Throughout their twenty-year military career, they moved all over the United States. Their assignments included Ft. Dix, NJ, Ft. Riley, KS, Ft. Knox, KY, Ft. Detrick, MD and Ft. Richardson, AK. They retired at Carlisle Barracks at the end of a 20-year Army career in 1974. During a year-long assignment in the Republic of Vietnam, Margaret and her 8 boys, along with their 110-lb. German Shepard, Duke, lived in Blue Ridge Summit, PA. One of the biggest challenges that she faced was how well she managed to care for eight boys ranging in age from 4 to 12 years old. All while living in a mobile home for that year!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 4th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, PA with Father Javed Kashif as celebrant. There will be a visitation at the church on Friday from 10:00 until the time of Mass. Interment will be in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens with Military Honors being provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 202 Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA.

