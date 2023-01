Margaret M. Purvinis, 100, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive, Carlisle with Rev. Don Bender officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. www.EwingBrothers.com.