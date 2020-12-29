Margaret M. Lippi, 97, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Church of God Home, Carlisle. She was born on October 14, 1923 in Harrisburg and was a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Goffus) Blasco and was the widow of Leroy T. Lippi, Sr. who passed away in 1993.

Margaret graduated from Harrisburg Catholic High School. She was a loving and devoted homemaker. She was a member St. Patrick R. C. Church in Carlisle and Mary Queen of Peace Parish at Carlisle Barracks where she was Sacristan, Lector and a Lay Eucharistic Minister for 30 years.

She is survived by three sons, Leroy T. Lippi, Jr. of Harrisburg, Paul J. Lippi of Easton and Francis J. Lippi of New Cumberland, two daughters, Donna M. Pennington of Dresher and Ann M. Havice of Carlisle her long time caregiver, one sister Veronica Malesic of Mechanicsburg, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Blaine L. Havice Jr., her grandson Stephen Pennington Jr., and several brothers and sisters.

Services and burial will be private at Resurrection Cemetery in Harrisburg at the convenience of the family. Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.