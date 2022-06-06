Margaret Leed

Margaret O. Leed

July 15, 1941 – May 25, 2022

Margaret O. (Hinkel) Leed passed away on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was 80 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. (Bear) Leed.

Marg was born in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on July 15, 1941. She was a long time resident of Boiling Springs and retired to Kansas City to be close to family. She is survived by her son Jim Trostle and Tracey of Creswell, NC, her son Dan Trostle and Elycia of Union, KY, and her daughter Anne Sharkey and Scott of Kansas City, MO.

She was a proud Nanny to her 10 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren: Grandchildren Chris Trostle of Summerville, SC, Alex Moyer of Kansas City, MO, Sydney Moyer of Tampa, FL, Garrett Carlson of Cle Elum, WA, Ryan Trostle of Madison, WI, Adam Trostle of Louisville, KY, Allison Trostle of Louisville, KY, William Knight of Lexington, KY, Tyler Trostle of Union, Ky, Emma Knight of Tempe, AZ; and Great-Grandchildren Hayden and James Trostle of Summerville, SC.

Marg graduated from Centenary College with a degree in Communications, studied at Dickinson College, and graduated from Shippensburg University with a degree in Public Administration. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority, the American Business Women's Association and Eastern Star. Marg was a founding member of the Boiling Springs Civic Association, the South Middleton Swim Club Treasurer, and a member of multiple quilting groups.

Marg (Nanny) will be fondly remembered for her love of sewing, quilting and crafts, a good Gin and Tonic, and her sweet tooth. Her lasting legacy will be her sense of humor, love for family, and devotion to her Poppy Bear.

Please consider a charitable contribution in Marg's honor to the Shriner's Children's Hospital at either of the following addresses:

Shriners Hospitals for Children

Attn: Office of Development

2900 N Rocky Point Drive

Tampa, FL 33607