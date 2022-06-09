Margaret L. Morrow

Peggy was born and raised in Carlisle and graduated from Carlisle High School. She worked at Carlisle Shoe Company and for many years at Carlisle Tire and Rubber. Her heart was always with her hometown, even though she lived the last 8 years with her daughter, Diane Snider and son-in-law, Jeff in Groton, CT. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Dr. Sarah Snider and her husband Brad Wise of Roanoke, VA and Kathryn Snider of Groton, CT. She was predeceased by her brother, James Asch, Sr. and a great granddaughter, Genevieve Snider. Peggy attended St Andrew Presbyterian Church in Groton, CT. She was beloved by her family and church and by friends near and far. A graveside service will be held this summer. Memorial donations may be made to: Connecticut Children's Foundation, The Genna Fund, Attention Laura Schmelter, PO Box 412901, Boston, MA 02241-2901 or online at connecticutchildrensfoundation.org.