Margaret "Joann" Palmer

Margaret "Joann" Lehman Palmer, 80, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at West Shore Hospital, Mechanicsburg. She was born on Nov. 14, 1940 in Bloserville and was a daughter of the late Wilbur C. and Janet I. (Piper) Lehman and the widow of Albert W. "Bud" Palmer who passed away on Dec. 26, 2004.

Joann earned her GED from Carlisle High School. She was a loving and devoted homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, crabbing, fishing, clamming and spending time at the beach.

She is survived by two children, Edward W. Palmer and companion Sara "Kat" Kough of Newville and Ann M. Bates and husband Jerry of Carlisle, four grandchildren, Joshua (Brandy) Palmer, Ryan (Mercedes) Palmer, Brittnee Palmer and Patrick Bates, seven great-grandchildren, three sisters, Carol (Roger) Jumper, Delores (Jack) Coulson and Bonnie (Kurt) Mountz and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son William Palmer, four brothers, Lee Lehman, Steve Lehman, Barry Lehman and Gerald "Pete" Lehman.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Rachel Wong as the officiant. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.