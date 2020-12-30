Margaret E. Sheriff, age 82, of Carlisle, passed away December 28, 2020 at UPMC West Shore Hospital. Born April 28, 1938 in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Margaurite (Houston) Frantz.

Margaret was a jewelry associate, she enjoyed reading and cooking and loved her grandchildren and her doggy's.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dale E. Sheriff, Carlisle; daughters Jennifer (Daryl) Hurley and Kellie Baish, both of Carlisle; grandchildren Alexis Hurley, Nicholas Hurley, Zachary Baish and Summer Baish and brothers, Richard (Mary) Frantz, Connecticut and Michael (Janet) Frantz, Newville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Frantz.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, viewing and service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Homeland Hospice 2300 Vartan Way Suite 270 Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

