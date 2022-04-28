Margaret C. Burns

November 02, 1932- April 17, 2022

Heaven welcomed a special new angel on Easter Sunday. Peggy Burns peacefully let out her last breaths watching Easter Mass -- nothing could have been more perfect. Like the love of her life, her husband of 66 years, Major General William "Bill" Burns, who preceded her in death, she was passionate about her faith and devoted to selflessly serving others. Born in Philadelphia, she touched so many people's lives, in so many places, as an Army wife moving from base to base all over the world. Whether mentoring younger Officer's wives, teaching soldiers, working in thrift shops, or patiently counseling special needs children at Camp Daddy Allen, she was a tireless volunteer, an admirable quality instilled in her by her wonderful parents, Jack and Mary Cassady.

When family or friends had something important facing them, it was Mom they turned to for special prayers as she always had God's ear. She was instrumental in building a team at St Patrick's parish in Carlisle, where she lived for many years, to deliver communion to anyone who could not attend Mass and she was a regular visitor at many of the nursing homes in the Carlisle area. Rosary beads in hand, a smile on her face and a willingness to listen to people who were lonely and in need, she was always steadfast.

She was a kind and devoted mother to her sons, Bill (Lisa), Jack (Anne), Bob (Vicky), and Mark (Magali), and always put our family's needs and wants before hers. She is survived by her sons and her sister, Mary "Mimi" Cassady Bryan. Another sister, Elizabeth Anne Cassady, preceded her in death. Mom loved to laugh and never took herself too seriously. "Granny" loved to play with her nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She battled them at card or board games, played all kinds of ball games into her eighties and loved reading to them.

She was a prolific letter writer with beautiful penmanship, and those well used fingers never touched a modern keyboard, saving that effort for the piano, at which she excelled. If you were celebrating a special day, under the weather, or down in the dumps you could expect a gracious note in the mailbox. She loved conversation and maintained friendships throughout her life, especially with college friends from Rosemont College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology. She enjoyed a nightly cocktail hour with her husband Bill, with whom she will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in early Fall. Here is a bet she is having her daily scotch with Dad right now.

