Margaret A. "Peggy" Bridge, 80, of Shermans Dale, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022.

She was born October 25, 1941, in Carlisle to the late John Richard and Genevieve Bertha Mae (Thrush) Snyder.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ronald M. Bridge of Shermans Dale; two children, Joy (husband Max) Drenning of New Bloomfield and Jody (wife Catherine) Bridge of Carlisle; five sisters, Shirley (husband Merle) Delp, Eileen Heberlig, Patsy Shover, Judy (husband William) Hershey, and Sandy (husband Tom) Auchey; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by one brother, John Richard Snyder Jr. and two sisters, Carolyn Bender and Joanne Swartz.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Arnold Wheatley officiating. Burial will follow in Youngs United Methodist Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Margaret to Bethel Independent Church, 3534 Grier Point Road Marysville, PA 17053 or to Residential Hospice and Home Health, 100 Sterling Parkway, Suite 110 Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

