Margaret A. Mackey

Margaret "Peggy" A. (Thomas) Mackey, 88, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on June 5, 2020 peacefully at her home. She was born on July 27, 1931 in Rockwood, PA to the late Frank Harold and Hannah Phoebe (Tallentire) Thomas.

Peg grew up on a farm in Listonburg, PA where there was always adventure. She enjoyed the simple life, spending time with her family, reading and using her tablet. She attended the Carlisle Senior Action Center where she enjoyed socializing and playing games. Peg also liked to attend the Senior Center in Confluence, PA when she visited her summer home.

Peg is survived by four children, Gene "Skip" Fish (Margie) of Carlisle, Brenda Fish (Gary Orris) of Newville, Johanna Mackey (Tom) of Carlisle, Frank Fish of Confluence; 9 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings, Harold Thomas (Peg) of Natchitoches, LA, Tom Thomas (E.G.) of Newville, Kay Koontz (Tom) of Mesa, AZ and Delores Perry (Bill) of Central Lake, MI.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

