Marcus A. McKnight Jr.

A lifelong servant of Christ, Marcus served as a Deacon at First Baptist Church of York where he had many friends. He volunteered in prison ministry, CONTACT helpline and at the York Rescue Mission.

He was devoted to the love of his life, Marguerite, through nearly 65 years of marriage. Their life together embodied service to Christ and the love of their family. Sweet and soft-spoken, Marcus also had a gift for story-telling and amusing family and friends. He gathered his family for nightly devotions by entering the living room saying "it's just an old ad" as he turned off the tv, then he opened his Bible. Any visiting friends were welcomed into this warm circle of meditation and conversation.

York County and land use were passions and Marcus became one of the media's go-to people at the Planning Commission for facts and figures. Marcus was also a health and fitness buff, biking and running. He was also a lifelong hiker with his family on the Appalachian Trail and up many peaks and through woodlands, long after retirement.