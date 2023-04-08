Marcia J. Cederlund

September 05, 1945- April 04, 2023

Marcia J. Cederlund, age 77 of Carlisle, PA, wife of the late Wayne B. Cederlund, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2023, at the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 5, 1945, in Worcester, MA to the late John Bell and June H. (Andrews) Bergeron-Setaro.

Marcia enjoyed oil painting, ceramics, and monster movies, especially Godzilla and King Kong.

She is survived by her sons Wayne B. Cederlund, Jr. and his wife Ellen of New Bloomfield, PA, Thomas H. Cederlund of Cheyenne, WY, and Ronald D. Cederlund of Carlisle, PA; grandchildren Sarah Cederlund, Heather V. Sheaffer and her husband Travis, Cora Cederlund, and Amanda Cederlund; great grandchildren Brantley M. Stough and Adrian L. Sheaffer; sister Gail Pelletier and brother Dennis Bergeron. In addition to her late parents, Marcia was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Bergeron.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6:00 PM until service time. Inurnment will take place at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 2 Lemoyne Dr., Lemoyne, PA 17043. To sign online guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.