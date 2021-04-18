 Skip to main content
Maj. Gary Merhl Neights Sr. (USMC Ret.)
Maj. Gary Merhl Neights Sr. (USMC Ret.)

Maj. Gary M. Neights, Sr. (USMC Ret.), passed away into eternal rest on April 13, 2021 in Fishersville, VA. Born April 21, 1936 in Williamsport, son of the late Cloyd and Flossie (Lynch) Neights.

At Gary's request, viewing will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date and following a reception and celebration, his ashes will be transported to one of his favorite places, the Youghiogheny River, to be scattered at Rivers End Rapids.

To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com

