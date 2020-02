Madge Merkley Ziegler, 89, of Carlisle PA passed away with family by her side at UPMC on February 23, 2020.

Madge was born April 19, 1931 to Wilbur and Margaret (Walker) Merkley in Middletown, NY.

Per Madge's wishes, there will be no services.

