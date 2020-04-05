Madeline (Gilmore) Myers

Madeline, beloved partner & wife of 63 years and at the age of 86 (four days short of 87) passed away on Friday morning. She very quietly went to her home in heaven. Madeline left this world a much better place, with five daughters, one son, 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her and especially her husband, Levi.
Madeline's immediate services will be private with public services to be announced. Private burial in Mechanicsburg Cemetery will be held at the family's convenience. Read Madeline's full obituary, view her memorial video and portrait, and sign Madeline's official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com
