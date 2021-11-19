Madeline E. Palmer

Madeline Estella Palmer, 78, of Harrisburg passed away peacefully Thursday November 18, 2021 in the Hershey Medical Center.

She was born August 15, 1943 in Harrisburg, a daughter of John M. "Jack" and Helen E. Wingert Salinger.

Madeline was a talented artist, a creative writer, and an overcomer. She loved people well and served others with a pure heart, ministering to anyone she met with the written Word of God and the love of Jesus. Above all, she was a daughter of God and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all her heart.

She is survived by one son Aaron Palmer and his wife Emily and three grandchildren Elijah, Kayleigh, and Rebekah Palmer, two sisters Nancy Martin, and Vivien McCarthy, and many nieces and nephews whom she all adored.

She was preceded in death by three sisters Ethel Salinger, Carol Reep, and Jane Corujo, and one brother John Salinger.

A viewing will be held Monday November 22, 2021 from 1 to 2 PM in the Egger Funeral Home 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Monday in the funeral home with Rev. Tom Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Chambersburg.