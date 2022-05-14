Mac E. Shover

June 03, 1942- April 06, 2022

Mac E. Shover, 79, of Carlisle, PA, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was born June 3, 1942, in Carlisle to the late Albert M. and Marie (Stewart) Shover.

Mac retired after a 33.5 year career with Keystone Railway. He was an avid hunter and wood worker. Most especially, Mac enjoyed caring for his property and mowing the grass.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years Mary (Bigler) Shover; sons Mike E. Shover and his spouse Lori of Carlisle, Roger E. Shover of Merritt Island, FL, and Dean S. Shover and his spouse Ray of Severn, MD; stepsons Lester Sipe of Plainfield and Terry Sipe and his spouse Lynn of Plainfield; stepdaughter Paula Kogut and her spouse Dave of Plainfield; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Mac is also survived by his brother Alfred Shover and his spouse Jackie of Mechanicsburg and sisters Ginger Balog of Portland, ME and Joyce Woods and her spouse Woody of Mechanicsburg.

In addition to his late parents, Mac was preceded in death by his son David A. Shover; brother Bill Shover and sisters Betty Cohick and Donna Feaster.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00AM until service time. Burial will be at the discretion of the family.