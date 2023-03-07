Mac E. Hoover

June 18, 1938- March 04, 2023

Mac Eugene Hoover, 84, of Carlisle passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 in UPMC Harrisburg Hospital.

He was born June 18,1938 in Shippensburg, PA, the son of Mac Lincoln and Anna Gabler Hoover.

Mac was predeceased by his wife of 34 years Emma C. Hoover.

Mr. Hoover graduated in 1956 from Big Spring High School and served in the U.S. Air Force for 14 years. After military service, he worked as a mechanical engineer at GS Electric in Carlisle, PA from 1973 until the plant closed.

Mr. Hoover was a member of Carlisle United Methodist Church, where he helped with hospitality and communion. He also served as a volunteer for Church of God Home and Newville Little League.

He is survived by one son, Timothy E. Hoover (fiancée ElizaBeth Marcocci); two daughters, Michelle L. Curtis and Elizabeth A. Shriner (husband Jason Gutshall); two stepdaughters, Cindy L. Vaughn (husband Michael), and Sherry L. Whitlock (husband Bill); nine grandchildren: T. Ryan Curtis, Chelsea Jones, Hans Shriner, Mary Shriner, Zachary Cutchall, Nick Vaughn, Kyle Whitlock, Caitlin Whitlock, and Jennifer Washburn; and five great grandsons: Lucas Jones, Jackson Jones, Luke Gutshall, Levi Gutshall, and James Washburn.

In addition, Mr. Hoover is survived by two sisters, Karen A. Hoover and Yvonne M. Heintz, and two brothers, Barry N. Hoover Sr. and Roger A. Hoover I. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald L. Hoover and Charles L. Hoover.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Carlisle United Methodist Church, where there will be a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Newville Cemetery. Rev. Mira Hewlett officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carlisle United Methodist Church, 333 S. Spring Garden Street, Carlisle, PA 17013.