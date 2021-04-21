 Skip to main content
Mabel J. Stum
Mabel J. Stum

Mabel J. Stum (Bloser), 88, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at home. Born on November 17, 1932 in Newville, PA to Sammy and Viola (Peffer) Bloser. She was a graduate of Newville High School and a member of Waggoner’s United Methodist Church in Carlisle. Before retirement, she worked for the Carlisle Day Center.

Surviving are her loving husband of 70 years, Harold E. Stum; 2 children, Dennis (Deborah) Stum of Mechanicsburg and Crystal (Stephen) Kuhn of Carlisle; 4 grandchildren, Stephanie (Ed) Beverly of Atlanta, GA, Benjamin (Susan) Stum of Campbelltown, PA, Amy Evans of Carlisle and Ryan Kuhn of Carlisle. She is also survived by a granddaughter-in-law, Diane (Stum) McClelland and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased in death by her grandson, Zachary Stum.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 23 at 6:00 PM; Waggoner’s United Methodist Church, 1271 Longs Gap Road, Carlisle, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Waggoner’s United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

November 17, 1932 – April 18, 2021

