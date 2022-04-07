Mabel H. Lehman

October 02, 1941- April 06, 2022

Mabel H. Lehman, age 80, of Mechanicsburg, passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Born October 2, 1941 in East Earl, PA, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Elva (Sensenig) Huber.

Mabel loved animals and especially liked working with them on the family farm for years. She had also worked as an LPN at numerous local care facilities as well as through home care nursing. In her free time, she enjoyed fishing, taking trips to the beach, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Carl L. Lehman; her sons, Dean, Brian, and Timothy Lehman; her daughters, Audrey Boyd, Heather Ladd, Kendra Gallina, and Regina Harris; eighteen grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; and her sisters, Edna Horning and Elva Martin. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lehman.

There will be a viewing from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, April 11 at Slate Hill Mennonite Church, 1352 Slate Hill Road, Camp Hill. Funeral services will be held at the church at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 12 where there will be an additional viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com