M. Marie Zeigler, 96, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, Carlisle. She was born on August 16, 1924 in Bloserville and was a daughter of the late John E. and Edna Jane (Baughman) Finkenbinder and the widow of Paul E. Zeigler, who died in 2004.

Marie was a devoted homemaker. She had worked for C. H. Masland & Sons and several local shoe factories.Marie was exceptionally hardworking and loving, from chopping wood on the farm as a young girl, to working in factories or cleaning homes in Carlisle, to pushing snow from her driveway in her 90's. She demonstrated her incomparable work ethic to all who knew her. Her warmth and love extended to old friends from Bloserville, new friends near Plainfield and relatives all the way to great-great grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons; Gary Zeigler, Carlisle and Ronald (wife, Karen) of Shippensburg and one daughter Judy (husband, Dennis) Herman of Carlisle, five grandchildren; Cindy Snyder, Wendy Thompson, Bethany Williamson, Gabriel Kaufman and Noelle Zeigler, many great-grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren, three sisters; Ruth Armolt, Doris Nickel and Shirley Heishman, two brothers; Jay and Roy Finkenbinder. Marie was preceded in death by two brothers; Glenn and Lee Finkenbinder and three sisters; June Baum, Mildred Bistline and Ethel Chestnut.

A pass through viewing (masks are mandatory) will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m.at Upper Frankford Brick Church Cemetery, Newville.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life Community Church Carlisle, 64 E. North Street, Carlisle, PA 17013. Since1853.com.